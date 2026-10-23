Crash involving pedestrian shuts down traffic in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A crash involving a pedestrian has shut down traffic in a Haverhill neighborhood on Friday morning.

The Haverhill Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near Washington Square.

Officers were detouring drivers around the scene.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hit or if charges would be filed

Police said they would release additional information “at the appropriate time.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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