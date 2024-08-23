Crash on I-93 in New Hampshire forces closure of all southbound lanes in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A crash on Interstate 93 in Londonderry on Friday afternoon snarled traffic and forced the closure of all southbound lanes, state transportation officials said.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said in a social media post.

🚨Londonderry I-93 South Mile Marker 13 all Lanes closed due to crash.🚨

Seek alternate route.

— NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) August 23, 2024

A photograph shared by state officials show multiple fire engines responding to the scene.

It was immediately unclear if there were any injuries. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 13 on I-93 South, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

