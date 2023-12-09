Crash in Foxboro sends box truck off I-95 and down embankment

FOXBORO, Mass — A serious crash in Foxboro caused a box truck to slide down an embankment near an overpass Friday night.

A viewer tells Boston 25 the crash occurred on Cocasset Street. Video and photos from the scene show the box truck has somehow ended up on its side and slid down the embankment.

The road on top of the nearby bridge is Interstate 95.

Boston 25 is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Foxboro crash, I-95 at Cocasset Street, Foxboro (Credit: Devin Calautti, WashWorks.)

