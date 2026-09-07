Crash between Lawrence police cruisers, additional vehicle being investigated

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Police are investigating a crash on Sunday involving two Lawrence police vehicles and another motor vehicle.

Police say that just before 11:30 AM, the two cruisers were responding to a call for assistance from another Lawrence Police Officer when they crashed into a civilian vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal.

Everyone involved sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“An internal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the cause of the incident,” Lawrence police say. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

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