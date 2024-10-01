Crane tips over in Sudbury, one transported to local hospital

SUDBURY, Mass. — Officials are investigating a crane that tipped over in Sudbury, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on Sycamore Road shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Sudbury Fire Department.

The crane was being used to assist with tree trimming in the area, officials say.

“The only occupant of the vehicle got out on his own, and was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be minor,” a release from the Sudbury Fire Department states.

The area was checked for any leaks of hazardous materials, but none were found. The crane is set to be removed later in the day, according to officials.

OSHA has been called in to investigate.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group