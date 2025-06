Court releases amended Karen Read verdict slip after jury question. See the updated wording

DEDHAM, Mass. — Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday released a copy of an amended verdict slip after deliberating jurors in Karen Read’s retrial expressed confusion over the instructions included in one of the charges they’re weighing in the high-profile murder case.

Jurors on Tuesday returned to court with four questions for Judge Beverly Cannone about evidence, Read’s verdict slip, and a “hung jury.”

The third question pertained to the jury slip, specifically whether a guilty verdict on a lesser charge of driving under the influence meant guilt on the main charge, which is manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Karen Read's retrial: Judge answers jury questions

The defense argued that amendments should be made to the jury slip, and Cannone ultimately agreed to rewrite the language to make it easier for jurors to follow. The jury’s third question came after Cannone on Monday denied a defense motion that requested a not guilty box be added to the lesser included charges.

The amended verdict slip for charge “2282 CR117 - Offense 002 - Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor” reads as follows:

The original verdict slip read as follows:

Jurors are also deliberating two other charges against Read: second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Here’s a look at what jurors see on the second-degree murder slip:

2282 CR117 - Offense 001 - Murder in the Second Degree

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty _ Guilty of Offense as Charged: Murder in the Second Degree

Here’s a look at what jurors see on the leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death slip:

2282 CR117 - Offense 003 - Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty _ Guilty of Offense as Charged: Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death

Wednesday marks the fourth day of jury deliberations. The jury’s day started shortly after 9 a.m. Cannone told the jurors that deliberations will wrap for the day by 4 p.m.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, 46, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Throughout her second trial, the prosecution’s theory of jaded love turned deadly was countered by a defense claim that a cast of tight-knit Boston area law enforcement killed a fellow police officer.

Read’s lawyers argued that O’Keefe was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside Albert’s home in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial after five days due to a hung jury on July 1, 2024. Several jurors later came out to say that the panel had unanimously agreed that Read was not guilty of the most serious charge of second-degree murder.

