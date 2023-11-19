Court records show alleged NH hospital shooter was a former patient

CONCORD, N.H. — Court records indicate the man officials say is responsible for a deadly shooting at New Hampshire Hospital on Friday was a former patient.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that 33-year-old John Madore shot and killed Bradley Haas, a 63-year-old security officer, at the psychiatric hospital on Clinton Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. Madore was then shot and killed himself by a responding state trooper assigned to the hospital moments after the initial gunfire.

Court documents show that Madore had been a patient at the hospital and went back and forth between New Hampshire Hospital and the court for hearings as he faced assault and reckless conduct felony charges following arrests in 2016.

In a press conference on Saturday, authorities were mum on details about Madore’s background or motive. They say he lived in the Concord metro area, most recently in a hotel.

He also used a 9mm handgun, according to authorities, and a van found on the property believed to be Madore’s had an assault rifle, bulletproof vest, and heavy ammo inside.

Autopsies for both Madore and Haas have been scheduled as a homicide investigation moves forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

