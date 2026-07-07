‘Countless bites’: Video shows shark feeding on whale carcass off southern New England

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. — Researchers recently got an up-close look at a great white shark feeding that was feeding on a whale carcass in the water off southern New England.

The Atlantic Shark Institute recently shared video showing an approximately 8-foot-long shark swimming near Rhode Island’s Block Island while feeding on the carcass of a 40-foot dead humpback just a few miles offshore.

The shark appeared healthy and well-fed as it circled the whale, according to researchers. The Institute also believes the young great white was not alone in taking advantage of the massive food source.

“The whale washed up on Crescent Beach just a couple of days later with countless shark bites on it and with that, the saga of this whale and the sharks it attracted ended!” the Institute wrote in a Facebook post.

Jon Dodd, the Institute’s executive director, captured stunning underwater video of the shark.

Whale carcasses can attract a variety of marine life, including sharks, which are known to scavenge on dead whales when the opportunity arises.

The Institute said the sighting offered a rare opportunity to observe a great white shark feeding in the wild and provided a glimpse into the important role whale falls play in the ocean ecosystem.

“Truly epic!" the Institute wrote.

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