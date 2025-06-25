Countdown to major milestone: 500 days until FIFA 2026 World Cup in Boston

FOXBORO, Mass. — Monday marks 500 days until the FIFA 2026 World Cup kicks off in Massachusetts.

Boston will host seven matches at “Boston Stadium,” known as Gillette to New Englanders, including five group-stage games, one Round of 32 fixture, and the first quarter-final match.

To mark the countdown, FIFA Boston shared a hype video on Instagram with a caption that read, “We can’t wait to welcome the world to Boston!”

Boston Stadium, home to the Patriots and Revolution, is undergoing a major renovation project ahead of the 2026 tournament.

The stadium will boast the largest outdoor high-definition stadium video board in the country measuring 22,000 square feet, 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed hospitality and function spaces, 360-degree connectivity between all levels of the concourses, and more when the renovation is completed.

Boston has previously played host to three FIFA championships: the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

