Counselors, therapy pets on hand at Fitchburg school after student stabbed by classmate

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Counselors and therapy pets will be on hand at a high school in Fitchburg on Thursday, one day after a student was stabbed by a classmate, educators said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the Goodrich Academy just before 2 p.m. Wednesday found a student with non-life-threatening injuries suffered in an apparent stabbing, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for additional medical care.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. Their name hasn’t been released.

Classes will be in session as normal on Thursday and Friday with counseling personnel and therapy pets available for students.

“The Fitchburg Public Schools recognizes that lockdown events are frightening and emotionally upsetting,” Superintendent Jon Thompson said in a statement.

Police noted that a preliminary investigation indicated that the incident was targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

