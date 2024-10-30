15-year-old student accused of stabbing classmate at Fitchburg high school

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old student stabbed a classmate at a high school in Fitchburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the Goodrich Academy just before 2 p.m. found a student suffering from non-life-threatening injuries suffered in an apparent stabbing, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Fitchburg school stabbing investigation

The teenage suspect was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

In a statement, police said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that this incident was targeted and poses no ongoing threat to other students.”

The school was placed in lockdown during the emergency response but it was lifted a short time later.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group