‘Could sink the Commonwealth financially’: Emergency shelter system cost tops $1 billion

BOSTON — The cost of running the state’s emergency shelter system through the next fiscal year is expected to cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars.

That estimate was revealed before the state’s five-day stay limit for migrants takes effect on Thursday.

Massachusetts House and Senate Republicans are warning that taxpayers may need to shell out more than $1 billion dollars each year for several more years to come.

That’s if the number of people in need of state-funded shelter services does not subside.

“This is one of these things that could sink the Commonwealth financially, and we can’t let that happen,” said Sutton Republican Senator Ryan Fattman. “It’s a billion dollars next year. It’s a billion dollars after that, and there’s no end in sight.”

Senator Fattman is among those suggesting that the state make permanent changes to the shelter system to help control the overwhelming cost.

He said surplus dollars left over from previous fiscal years won’t be available to help fund the migrant crisis come next year.

“We’re going to have to start pulling money from other line items like education, public safety, roads, bridges and social services,” he explained. “That’s when the taxpayers in Massachusetts are truly going to understand the cost of this.”

Auburn Republican Representative Paul Frost questions what the migrant families who are here and those still arriving will cost the state for years to come.

“I think that’s a million dollar question. What happens after five days?,” he questioned.

More migrant families are arriving in Massachusetts with each day despite recent efforts to deter people from coming to the state.

Providers have told Boston 25 News that they weren’t included in the decision making about new limitations on shelter stays.

They’re worried that the sad reality will be more families stranded on the streets.

They are also concerned that it will ultimately cost the state even more.

“It is essential that families understand the lack of shelter space before they travel here. The key reason for transitioning safety-net sites to temporary respite centers and limiting stays to five days is to free up space and provide short term respite to newly arriving families in need,” said a statement from a spokesperson for Governor Healey.

