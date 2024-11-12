Corrections officer trapped as group jumps on his truck in Boston, 3 men arrested, police say

BOSTON — Three Massachusetts men were arrested after what Boston Police described as a mob surrounding a DYS Corrections Officer who was leaving work, and then jumping on his car and banging on the windows as the officer was trapped inside the vehicle.

Alan Ridenour, 19, of Marlboro, Mario Florian, 19, of Ashland, and Geraldo Colon, 21, of Framingham were arrested after the incident on Canterbury Street in Boston late Friday night, police said in a statement on Monday.

Ridenour and Florian were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Ridenour was also charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Colon was charged with unlicensed driving, two counts of receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and violation to conceal a number plate. During a search of Florian, police also recovered approximately $6,680.

At about 11:37 p.m. Friday, Boston officers responded to the area of 485 Canterbury St. for a report of an officer in trouble, with that officer trapped inside his vehicle as people were jumping on his car and banging on the windows.

When officers arrived, they saw that Canterbury Street was blocked off with over 100 vehicles.

Officers began to run down Canterbury Street to find the officer in trouble. As officers located the officer, the group of people began to run towards motor vehicles in the area, police said.

The DYS Corrections Officer told responding officers that he was leaving work and was blocked in by multiple vehicles.

One of the cars side-swiped his car and tried to drive away. The officer told police that people then started to surround his truck and bash on the windows.

Once officers arrived on scene, the crowd began to disperse, police said. The officer was not injured and declined medical attention.

Responding officers saw one of the suspects enter a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. Officers approached the vehicle and asked for the suspect’s license and registration.

Police said the suspect placed his hand on the gear shifter, and refused to identify himself. Officers asked the suspect to identify himself which he refused a second time.

The suspect shifted the vehicle into reverse, then quickly drove away, almost striking officers, police said.

Officers ran after the vehicle on foot because of heavy traffic in the area. Police said officers demanded the driver get out of the vehicle.

“The suspect refused to exit the vehicle, and began to reach towards a bag near the center console. Officers drew their department issued firearms and ordered the suspect and passengers to not move,” police said.

Officers then removed all of the vehicle occupants and placed them into handcuffs.

While searching the vehicle, officers recovered a firearm, three different license plates and three different key fobs, police said.

As responding officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a motor vehicle parked off the road with the rear backed into bushes.

Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the occupants. Officers asked the driver for their license, and he was unable to show any identification. Police said two occupants then provided officers with fake names.

Officers then asked the occupants to get out of the vehicle, conducted a pat frisk and recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle, police said.

Police later learned that the vehicle had been stolen. Officers also recovered two stolen license plates inside the vehicle.

Ridenour, Florian, and Colon were expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

