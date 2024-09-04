Corrections officer indicted for raping female inmate at Framingham facility, DA says

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Rhode Island man is facing several rape charges after allegedly assaulting a female inmate in his custody.

Joao Gomes, 49, of Pawtucket, is charged with four counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery for multiple incidents involving a female inmate, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

During the time of the alleged assaults, Gomes was a corrections officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Framingham.

A statutory provision that was enacted as part of the 2020 police reform law that updated the statute relative to law enforcement engaging in sexual relations with persons under their custody or control allowed for the charges against Gomes. DA Ryan says this is the first case in Middlesex County charged with this updated statute.

Gomes was taken into custody at his Rhode Island home on Wednesday without incident and it is unclear when he will appear in court.

He is also facing three counts of delivering articles to prisoners in a corrections institution for buying underwear for more than one inmate, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

