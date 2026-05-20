Cooking with Forcella ahead of Memorial Day

BOSTON — Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and whether you’re headed to a cookout or exploring Boston, Forcella has you covered.

Executive Chef Ciro De Cicco joined Boston 25 to show how to make a refreshing summer cold risotto salad.

Fresh, citrus-forward, and visually vibrant, the salad is perfectly suited for relaxed, family-style cookouts and seasonal entertaining.

Inspired by the coastal flavors and simplicity of traditional Italian summer cuisine, it captures the spirit of Memorial Day and the arrival of summer.

This refreshing Italian dish is perfect for backyard entertaining, holiday weekends, and warm-weather celebrations.

Ingredients:

Ham

Tuna

Medley tomatoes

Peas

Red pepper

Yellow pepper

Green olives

Smoked mozzarella

Parsley

Salt

Olive oil

Lemon

Forcella is a cozy, upscale Italian restaurant located in Boston’s North End, offering an intimate alternative to the neighborhood’s larger trattorias.

For more information on Forcella, visit the link here.

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