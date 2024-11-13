Connecticut man goes viral for wrong answer on Wheel of Fortune

A Connecticut man is going viral for a very unusual guess on Wheel of Fortune.

On Monday, November, 11, contestant Will Jordan attempted to solve the puzzle “Give yourself a round of applause.”

With a few squares left, the retired Coast Guard veteran incorrectly guessed, “Treat yourself a round of sausage.”

The audience laughed, while host Ryan Seacrest simply said, “I’m sorry, that’s not it.”

Jordan’s fellow contestant then answered correctly.

Round of sausage 🌭 > round of applause https://t.co/a2PIXXrStb — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 12, 2024

“Will, I kind of like yours better,” Seacrest joked afterward, saying, “That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

Jordan later told a reporter said it took a little wind out of his sail knowing millions of people saw him give that answer, but admitted looking back on it now, it was a pretty funny moment, especially hearing the gasp in the crowd.

