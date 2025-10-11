Concord man arrested, charged with DUI following multi-town pursuit in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested early Saturday morning after a high-speed pursuit that began in Concord and ended with a crash in Pittsfield, New Hampshire State Police announced.

The incident began at 2:17 a.m. when State Police dispatch received a report of a driver evading a traffic stop initiated by Concord Police. A Trooper located the vehicle, a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, and attempted to stop it again, leading to the pursuit.

During the chase, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Travis Bennett Lufkin, drove eastbound on Interstate 393, then onto Route 9 in Chichester, running a red light and speeding through backroads while ignoring multiple stop signs. He eventually headed north on Route 28 into Pittsfield, where Lufkin crashed into a tree, ending the pursuit.

After the crash, Lufkin briefly fled on foot into nearby woods but soon returned to the scene, where he was apprehended by police.

Lufkin was taken into custody and charged with:

felony in possession of a controlled drug

felon in possession of a deadly weapon

reckless conduct, disobeying an officer

aggravated DUI, reckless operation

operating after suspension

misuse of plates

driving on a divided way- crossing the median

violation of a traffic control device

A female passenger in Lufkin’s vehicle was taken to Concord Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. No injuries were reported for Lufkin or the responding Troopers.

Lufkin is currently held at Merrimack County Jail pending his arraignment in Concord District Court on Tuesday, October 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

