Commuter rail train disabled in Beverly crash after driver ignored safety gates, police say

BEVERLY — A crash disabled a commuter rail train between Beverly and Newburyport on Thursday.

The driver took off but their collision ripped off their bumper, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News.

According to Transit Police, the driver ignored the crossing safety gates that were on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

