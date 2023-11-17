Commuter rail ridership increases, reaches new post-pandemic peak

Mass. — The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the Agency’s operating partner for Commuter Rail have announced Commuter Rail ridership has reached a new post-pandemic peak in October.

For the past four weeks, the average weekly ridership of the Commuter Rail systemwide exceeded 90% of pre-COVID levels.

The Newburyport/Rockport, Fairmount, and Franklin lines saw significant jumps compared to their September averages.

“Seeing ridership on Commuter Rail return and grow consistently to reach this milestone demonstrates that safe, reliable, and more frequent service can bring riders back to mass transportation,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Thank you to our partners at Keolis for providing more frequent and convenient train service, making it easier and more attractive to the public to choose this option. We look forward to continuing to build upon this success to identify new ways to improve service, get more people out of cars, and protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint.”

Commuter Rail ridership previously dropped 10% of pre-COVID levels. In the 2021 Spring/Summer Schedule, Keolis and the MBTA introduced a new all-day service model providing service at regular intervals throughout the day and increasing service on the weekends.

This new service model has corresponded with a steady increase in ridership.

“Whether you are a long-time Commuter Rail rider, or trying it out for the first time, our goal is to provide you with a safe, reliable, and convenient trip,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked closely with the MBTA to adapt our service to meet the changing needs of our passengers. These latest ridership trends are proof that the all-day service and more flexible fare products are meeting our passenger’s needs.”

