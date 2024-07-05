Commuter alert: Sumner Tunnel is closed for the next month for more repair work

BOSTON — The Sumner Tunnel from East Boston and Logan Airport to downtown Boston is closed as of Friday morning and will remain that way for the next month while MassDOT crews and contractors do more work inside the aging tunnel.

The closure will last 24 hours a day, seven days a week until August 5th, and commuters are urged to seek alternate routes.

“The closure is the next phase of a project that began in April of 2022 and includes work on the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls, lighting, and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency,” according to MassDOT. The work has a pricetag of $160 million.

This year’s full closure will be similar to a similar shutdown in 2023. Here are some of the other options available to commuters:

• Free MBTA Blue Line rides.

• Free and reduced-cost MBTA water ferry options.

• Reduced MBTA Commuter Rail fares on the Newburyport-Rockport line.

• Fare-free service for customers boarding key Chelsea bus routes, including the Silver Line 3.

• Discounted parking at select MBTA and Commuter Rail lots and garages.

• MBTA RIDE trips that begin and end within ¾ of a mile of the free MBTA services will also be free from July 5 to August 5.

• Discounted tolls for Resident Discount Program participants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

