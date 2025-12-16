Commuter Alert: Fuel tanker rollover in Everett prompts lane closures

EVERETT, Mass. — A fuel tanker rollover in Everett has closed several lanes on Route 16 ahead of the evening commute.

The fuel tanker crashed and spilled fuel across Route 16 westbound just west of Santilli Circle.

MassDOT says the lane closures are expected to remain in place through the Tuesday night commute.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

“Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT says.

