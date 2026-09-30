Community rallies around Taunton teen injured in skateboard crash

Community members have raised tens of thousands of dollars to support a Taunton teenager recovering after being struck by a car while riding a skateboard.

Police said 15-year-old Warren Brunelle was hit by a car last week near the intersection of Cottage and State streets.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene following the crash.

According to Brunelle’s mother, the teen faces a long recovery and is expected to remain in intensive care for several weeks.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover medical expenses has raised nearly $25,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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