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Community rallies around Taunton teen injured in skateboard crash

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Community rallies around Taunton teen injured in skateboard crash Community rallies around Taunton teen injured in skateboard crash
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Community members have raised tens of thousands of dollars to support a Taunton teenager recovering after being struck by a car while riding a skateboard.

Police said 15-year-old Warren Brunelle was hit by a car last week near the intersection of Cottage and State streets.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene following the crash.

According to Brunelle’s mother, the teen faces a long recovery and is expected to remain in intensive care for several weeks.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover medical expenses has raised nearly $25,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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