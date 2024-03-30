“Common scam”: Police say South Shore resident lost $9,500 to man claiming to be her grandson

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham Police are once again warning residents to be aware of a scam that just cost a town resident $9,500 in cash.

“The 77-year-old woman received a call from a scammer who claimed to be her grandson,” said police. “He said he had been in a car accident in which he struck a pregnant woman and he needed cash immediately to pay her hospital bills.”

Police say the man asked for $9,500 and pleaded with the woman not to tell his parents.

“The woman believed it was her grandson and withdrew the cash from a Hingham bank,” said police.

“Once she had the cash, she received another call from a man who claimed to be a ‘federal agent who was monitoring her grandson’s case,’” said police. “He said he would have an agent come to her home to pick up the money.”

He then called back with more specific instructions, telling the woman the cash had to be hidden in a bag and stapled shut. The man acting as the federal agent then gave her a description of the car coming to her home and said it would be there soon.

“When the car arrived, the woman went to the car and gave it to the female driver,” according to police.

The first incident happened on March 25, but the scammers were not done.

“The next day, the same “federal agent” called her and told her the woman had a miscarriage and that ‘lawyers are now involved,’” according to police.

They told the woman they needed another $5,000 to cover the additional medical expenses.

“The woman became suspicious and called a relative who told her to immediately call the police,” said investigators. “While an officer was at her home, the scammers continued to call.

Police say the resident agreed to tell the scammer that she had taken out the additional $5,000 from the bank. The scammer once again told the woman that one of his agents would be at her home shortly to pick up the cash. The scammer then described the type and color of the car that would be arriving.

“Officers stayed nearby and an hour later the car arrived at the house.” said police. “They confronted the driver and learned he had been hired through an ride-share app to pick up a package at the house and drive it to an address out of state.”

Hingham Police said it appears the driver was not knowingly involved in the scam and was released without being charged.

“This case remains under investigation by Hingham Detectives,” said police.

A similar incident happened in 2022 in Hingham when an 87-year-old resident lost $26,000 in the same type of scam.

“The best way to prevent these scams from happening is by making our seniors aware,” said police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group