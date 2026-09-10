Comedian Paul Virzi brings stand-up tour to Laugh Boston

BOSTON — Comedian Paul Virzi is bringing his sharp wit and hilarious takes on life, family, and current events to Laugh Boston on Thursday night.

Virzi, who has headlined comedy clubs across North America, joined Boston 25 Morning News anchor Gene Lavanchy to talk about the Boston show and future career plans.

Don’t miss your chance to see the stand-up favorite and podcast host live on stage. The show starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.

Get details and tickets now at Laugh Boston’s official website.

Watch Virzi’s full one-on-one with Lavanchy in the video player above.

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