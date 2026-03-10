Collapse zone established in Mass. city after bricks rain down from building, crash onto sidewalk

CHELSEA, Mass. — A collapse zone has been established in a Massachusetts city after a section of bricks fell from the facade of a three-story home and crashed down onto the sidewalk below.

Firefighters responding to a report of a pedestrian who may have been struck by the falling bricks in the area of 124 Washington Avenue in Chelsea just after 8 p.m. on Monday found a pile of dislodged bricks scattered on the sidewalk, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

The bricks fell from above a second-floor window of a building that has been vacant since a blaze broke out in January.

Fire officials noted they were unable to confirm if anyone was struck.

The city’s inspectional services department responded and deemed the building unsafe. A collapse zone has since been established as a precaution until the property owner can hire a contractor to shore up the building.

As of Tuesday, the sidewalk and a section of Washington Avenue remained closed between Orange Street and Addison Street.

Washington Avenue is open to vehicle traffic, and there is no impact to the MBTA 111 bus route.

Firefighters said they would monitor the building until a contractor can evaluate it.

