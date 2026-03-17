Coldplay kiss cam exec says estranged husband was also at concert in first sit-down interview

FOXBORO, Mass. — The former executive caught on the “kiss cam” with her boss during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium is now speaking out in her first on-camera interview.

Cabot sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the moment that went viral in July 2025.

Cabot and Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, were attending the concert together and embracing when the stadium’s kiss cam landed on them. Cabot quickly covered her face and ducked out of view.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin joked to the crowd that the pair must be “very shy” or “having an affair.”

In the weeks following the incident, both Cabot and Byron resigned from the company. Cabot also filed for divorce from her husband.

During the interview, Cabot revealed that she and her husband had already been separated and living apart at the time. She also said Byron and his wife were planning to divorce.

Cabot added that her estranged husband was also at the concert — something she only realized when she got there.

She explained that she initially worried about running into him while attending the show with Byron.

“Yeah, if I run into him. But then I was like, I’m in Gillette Stadium. There’s 55,000 people here. I’m probably not going to run into him,” she told Oprah. “But he knows how closely Andy and I worked together. He knows we socialized, got lunches, and got drinks. It was fine.”

Cabot said, in hindsight, it would have been less awkward to run into her husband in person than for him to see the moment play out on the kiss cam.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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