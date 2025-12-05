‘Colby’s Law’ aims to implement new safety protocols at motocross tracks across the state

One Massachusetts family is turning heartbreak into action by pushing for new statewide safety standards at motocross tracks after the death of their 14-year-old son, Colby Lippincott. They’re calling the proposed bill, Colby’s Law.

“Colby’s accident was completely preventable and that’s what breaks my heart,” said Tammy Lippincott, Colby’s mother.

Colby was a seasoned rider and tragically lost his life while practice riding his dirt bike motocross style and crashing on a track in Wareham last summer. Tammy says there was no medical staff on site. Colby didn’t survive.

Now, ‘Colby’s Law’ is pushing for proper safety standards and a statewide bill they say could’ve saved his life. “I think it’s important that the track have safety and protect the riders. I’m not saying they don’t do that now, I am just saying they can do better,” said Tammy Lippincott.

Colby’s Law would push for annual safety inspections and emergency response plans, as well as safety barrier pads and nets and liability insurance for track operators.

State Rep. Steven Xiarhos is backing the bill. He says it’s not about shutting down the tracks but making them safer. “We’ve met with the AMA officials and kind of the way they do it, they way they have their rules that are reasonable, common sense, make that statewide,” said Xiarhos.

Rep. Xiarhos tells Boston 25 News he knows what it feels like to grieve the loss of a child. He says this proposed bill would offer parents a peace of mind.

“Massachusetts is a leader in a lot of ways and we just want to be one of those leaders in the commonwealth and in the country to make this sport safe,” said Xiarhos.

The proposed bill is now in the next committee.

