Coastal Mass. communities bracing for flooding, possible 17-foot waves as nor’easter nears

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — As a powerful nor’easter takes shape along the East Coast, Plymouth residents are preparing for what could be a long stretch of strong winds, heavy rain, dangerous surf, and possible power outages this weekend.

Forecasters have been tracking the storm’s development for days, warning that conditions are expected to deteriorate across coastal Massachusetts as the system moves into New England.

In Plymouth, the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory. Preparations are already underway as residents secure outdoor belongings, ready generators, and make plans ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“Large breaking waves of 6 to 17 feet are possible in the surf zone,” the NWS warned.

The town is also dealing with damage to a seawall after an RV crashed into it Thursday. Barriers remain in place while crews prepare to begin repairs. Officials say the work could take several days, creating additional concerns as high surf and possible coastal flooding threaten the area.

Plymouth sea wall

Residents told Boston 25 News they are taking the storm seriously, even if they are not overly concerned yet.

“We’re preparing by making sure all of our outdoor furniture is put away. We have a boat we had pulled,” said Caroline Quinn. “Luckily, we have a generator, and thank goodness because that’s really saved us with a lot of these storms.”

With strong winds, large waves, and periods of heavy rain expected through the weekend, homeowners along the coast are encouraged to secure loose items, check emergency supplies, and prepare for possible scattered power outages.

Some local businesses are also monitoring the forecast closely and say they may temporarily close if conditions worsen.

The storm is expected to bring its most significant impacts from Friday through Sunday, with coastal communities facing the greatest threat from rough surf, beach erosion, and localized flooding near high tide.

While residents are no strangers to nor’easters, many say they’re taking steps now before the weather worsens.

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