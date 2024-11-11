Coast Guard searching for missing sailboat off Cape Cod

CHATHAM, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing sailboat off the coast of Cape Cod.

Crews are conducting a search-and-rescue operation near Pleasant Bay off Chatham for a missing 48-foot sailing vessel named “Alchemist,” according to the USCG Northeast sector.

The USGC said the Alchemist, last known to have one sailor onboard, hasn’t been heard from since Thursday, Nov. 7.

The USGC noted that the vessel has a green hull and green bimini.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 866-842-1560.

🚨 #SAR in progress: #USCG D1 Command Center is searching for a missing 48ft sailing vessel “ALCHEMIST” with 1 sailor onboard. Last known position: near Pleasant Bay, MA. Vessel details: green hull, green bimini. Last contact: 07NOV. Anyone with info, please call 866-842-1560. pic.twitter.com/44dr2fLQhm — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

