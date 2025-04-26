Coast Guard rescues two crewmembers aboard fishing vessel after suffering life-threatening injuries

Massachusetts — Two people aboard a fishing vessel are facing life-threatening injuries after being rescued off the coast of Massachusetts.
According to the Coast Guard, they received a distress call around 3:55 p.m., reporting that a snapped rope had struck two crewmembers aboard the fishing vessel “25 TO LIFE”.
One of the victims sustained a concussion and broken ribs, while the other had suffered a suspected broken neck and was intermittently unresponsive.
The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and small boats from their stations in Gloucester and Allerton for rescue.
A 45-foot response boat from Allerton transported both crewmembers to a pier in Gloucester to be picked up by EMS and transported to Beverly Hospital.
There is no word on the status of the victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
