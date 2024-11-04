Coalition of AG’s condemn any violent responses to election results: ‘Violence has no place’

The National Association of Attorneys General released a joint statement ahead of Tuesday’s election, reminding voters to remain peaceful regardless of the results.

“Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results,” the statement read. “A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability. As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.”

The coalition features 50 attorney generals from across the nation. They’re asking all Americans to respect the integrity of the election.

“We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process,” they wrote. “Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans. Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it.”

The reminders come on the eve of the first presidential election since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The new Electoral Count Reform Act approved by Congress has clarified the post-election processes — to more speedily resolve legal challenges and reinforce that the vice president has no ability to change the election outcome on Jan. 6.

That act will be tested for the first time on Tuesday.

