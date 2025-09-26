Closing Out Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Resources and Support in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As the month ends, it’s an important reminder that free resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for anyone in Massachusetts who is struggling.

Kathy Marchi, CEO & President of Samaritans, Inc., joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about the critical services her organization provides.

One of the most important tools is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Samaritans is among the organizations that answer the calls in the state and they’re fielding about 10,000 calls a month.

Samaritans also offers unique programs for those who have survived a suicide attempt and for families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

This weekend, awareness will take center stage in communities across the state. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will light up bridges in green from Boston to Quincy to Worcester in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 for immediate help. Support is available anytime, day or night.

