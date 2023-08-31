City and state leaders tour Sumner Tunnel work ahead of scheduled reopening

BOSTON — A sigh of relief for commuters as the Sumner Tunnel is set to reopen on Friday morning after a two-month shutdown for phase one of a major restoration project.

Crews worked around the clock seven days a week since July 5th to make a 90-year-old tunnel feel less confined than before.

“This project while aggravating no doubt.. absolutely essential absolutely imperative,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

Construction crews removed 75% of the deteriorated concrete that was deemed structurally problematic along the major artery to East Boston and Boston Logan International Airport during this summer’s closure, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told the media on Wednesday afternoon following a tour of several hundred feet of the tunnel with Gov. Healey, Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca and other state and city officials.

“It’s going to feel more open it’s going to feel safer and the ventilation system means more clean air for drivers as they’re going through the tunnel on their way,” said Gulliver.

MassDOT officials say they can expect to see brighter energy-efficient lighting, new ceiling arches, improved ventilation, and stormwater pumps that can withstand more intense storms.

The Sumner Tunnel should reopen by 5 a.m. Friday at the latest, and Gulliver said drivers “are just going to be really impressed with the results when they come through.”

Governor Healey thanked everyone involved in the completion of phase one of the project and the commuters who have dealt with the impact.

“This project while aggravating no doubt.. absolutely essential absolutely imperative both as a matter of safety as a matter of resilience,” said Gov. Healey.

While Healey lauded the initial phase of the restoration project for being completed in time for Labor Day weekend, motorists can expect eight-weekend closures throughout the rest of the year, including in two weeks, Gulliver said. Officials are still finalizing the schedule for weekend tunnel closures in 2024, he said.

Another two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel is slated for next summer when crews will focus on repairs to the driving deck, which Gulliver said includes repaving the roads and fixing any deteriorating concrete underneath.

