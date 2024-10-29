City of Salem to test emergency alert system on Tuesday afternoon

SALEM, Mass. — The City of Salem is warning Halloween lovers that they will be testing their emergency alert system on Tuesday afternoon.

The newly installed system will be tested at 1 p.m.

“You may hear a series of tones followed by pre-recorded TEST messages, Salem police wrote on Facebook.

The mass notification system is intended to inform the public of emergency situations and actions to be taken.

The city wants residents to know that this is just a test.

Anyone with questions should call Salem Police Dispatch at 978-744-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

