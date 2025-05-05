City Kids planning 2025 annual gala

BOSTON — City Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of children across Boston and beyond, will host its 2025 fundraising gala next week.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alibi, located in the Liberty Hotel in Boston.

Proceeds from the gala will support City Kids’ mission to empower underserved youth through innovative programs—including educational events, access to technology, surf camps, financial literacy training, and, most recently, the City Kids Art Enrichment Program, a collaborative arts initiative.

Founded in 2012 by City Realty Group Managing Partners Fred Starikov and Stephen Whalen, City Kids has impacted more than 10,000 children over the past decade. The organization has invested over $1 million in educational resources and technology for children, schools, and youth development programs.

This year’s featured speaker is Steph Lewis, President and CEO of The BASE, a Roxbury-based youth development organization and long-time City Kids partner.

“We are proud to support organizations like The BASE that share our commitment to inspiring youth and equipping them with real tools to achieve their goals and dreams,” said Whalen. “We’re deeply grateful for the community’s support and hopeful that this gala will be our most impactful yet.”

For more information on the gala, visit the link here.

