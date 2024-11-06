The City of Boston and the Blue Cross offer free Bluebike unlocks amidst Red Line closure

BOSTON — Amidst the recent closure of the MBTA’s red line due to construction and improvements, the City of Boston and Blue Cross Blue Shield announced Bluebike unlock credit for those affected.

Starting Tuesday, November 5, to Sunday, November 10, the unlocks allow everyone to redeem either the classic bike or the innovative bike. Each unlock allows a rider 30 minutes of free riding (after the 30 minutes are up, a per-minute charge will be applied to the bike).

The unlock credits will only be accessible through the Bluebikes system, which spans through 13 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.

Riders can use their unlock credit using the code “MBTAREDNOV” in the rewards section of the Bluebikes app.

The unlock credits will last until the Red Line is back up and running.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group