City of Boston announces dates, locations for free vaccine clinics

BOSTON — The City of Boston has announced the locations and dates for free vaccine clinics all across Boston.
The clinics, which begin on Thursday, September 25, will not require an appointment.
It is asked that you bring your insurance and ID, but it is not required. For those who have health insurance, it is asked that you bring your card with you.
For those who are taking their children for their routine childhood vaccines, it is asked that you bring a record of their prior vaccinations.
The City of Boston strongly encourages residents to contact their health care provider to find an accessible vaccine clinic.
Dates and locations for the clinics are available below:
|Date and Time
|Clinic Site
|Address
|Available Vaccines
|
Thursday, September 25, 2025
3 - 8 p.m.
|Immigrant Family Services Institute, Inc. (IFSI)
|1626 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA 02126
|
|
Friday, October 3, 2025
4 - 8 p.m.
|BCYF Vine St.
|339 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA 02119
|
|
Thursday, October 9, 2025
4 - 8 p.m.
|BCYF Mattahunt
|100 Hebron St., Mattapan, MA 02126
|
|
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
3 - 7 p.m.
|BCYF Paris St.
|112 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128
|
|
Thursday, October 16, 2025
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|City Hall
|1 City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201
|
|
Thursday, October 16, 2025
4 - 8 p.m.
|BCYF Perkins
|155 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124
|
|
Saturday, October 18, 2025
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center
|1350 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120
|
|
Thursday, October 23, 2025
3 - 7 p.m.
|Josephine Fiorentino Community Center
|123 Antwerp St. Extension, Brighton, MA 02135
|
|
Monday, October 27, 2025
1 - 5 p.m.
|City Hall
|1 City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201
|
|
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
3 - 7 p.m.
|BCYF Hyde Park
|1179 River St., Hyde Park, MA 02136
|
|
Monday, November 3, 2025
4 - 8 p.m.
|BCYF Paris St.
|112 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128
|
|
Thursday, November 6, 2025
3 - 8 p.m.
|Tree of Life
|295 Centre St. Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
|
|
Monday, November 10, 2025
3 - 8 p.m.
|Veronica Robles Cultural Center
|282 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128
|
|
Monday, November 10, 2025
3:30 - 7:30 p.m.
|Charlestown YMCA
|150 Third Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02129
|
|
Thursday, December 4, 2025
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|BCYF Curley
|1663 Columbia Road, South Boston, MA 02127
|
|
Thursday, December 11, 2025
3 - 7 p.m.
|BCYF Curtis Hall
|20 South St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
|
|
Monday, December 15, 2025
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|BCYF Nazzaro
|30 North Bennet St., North End, MA 02113
|
