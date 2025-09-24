Local

City of Boston announces dates, locations for free vaccine clinics

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The City of Boston has announced the locations and dates for free vaccine clinics all across Boston.

The clinics, which begin on Thursday, September 25, will not require an appointment.

It is asked that you bring your insurance and ID, but it is not required. For those who have health insurance, it is asked that you bring your card with you.

For those who are taking their children for their routine childhood vaccines, it is asked that you bring a record of their prior vaccinations.

The City of Boston strongly encourages residents to contact their health care provider to find an accessible vaccine clinic.

Dates and locations for the clinics are available below:

Date and Time Clinic Site Address Available Vaccines

Thursday, September 25, 2025

3 - 8 p.m. 

 Immigrant Family Services Institute, Inc. (IFSI)  1626 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA 02126 
  • Flu: ages 3 and older
  • COVID-19: ages 12 and over
  • Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older

Friday, October 3, 2025

4 - 8 p.m.

 BCYF Vine St. 339 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA 02119
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Thursday, October 9, 2025

4 - 8 p.m.

 BCYF Mattahunt 100 Hebron St., Mattapan, MA 02126
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

3 - 7 p.m.

 BCYF Paris St. 112 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Thursday, October 16, 2025

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

 City Hall 1 City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201 
  • Flu: ages 3 and older
  • COVID-19: ages 12 and over

Thursday, October 16, 2025

4 - 8 p.m.

 BCYF Perkins 155 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Saturday, October 18, 2025

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

 Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center 1350 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120 
  • Flu: ages 3 and older
  • COVID-19: ages 12 and over
  • Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older

Thursday, October 23, 2025

3 - 7 p.m.

 Josephine Fiorentino Community Center 123 Antwerp St. Extension, Brighton, MA 02135
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Monday, October 27, 2025

1 - 5 p.m. 

 City Hall 1 City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201 
  • Flu: ages 3 and older
  • COVID-19: ages 12 and over

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

3 - 7 p.m.

 BCYF Hyde Park 1179 River St., Hyde Park, MA 02136
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Monday, November 3, 2025

4 - 8 p.m.

 BCYF Paris St. 112 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Thursday, November 6, 2025

3 - 8 p.m. 

 Tree of Life 295 Centre St. Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 
  • Flu: ages 3 and older
  • COVID-19: ages 12 and over
  • Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older

Monday, November 10, 2025

3 - 8 p.m. 

 Veronica Robles Cultural Center 282 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128 
  • Flu: ages 3 and older
  • COVID-19: ages 12 and over
  • Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older

Monday, November 10, 2025

3:30 - 7:30 p.m.

 Charlestown YMCA 150 Third Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02129
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Thursday, December 4, 2025

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

 BCYF Curley 1663 Columbia Road, South Boston, MA 02127
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Thursday, December 11, 2025

3 - 7 p.m.

 BCYF Curtis Hall 20 South St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Monday, December 15, 2025

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

 BCYF Nazzaro 30 North Bennet St., North End, MA 02113
  • Flu: ages 6 months and older
  • COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read