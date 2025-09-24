City of Boston announces dates, locations for free vaccine clinics

BOSTON — The City of Boston has announced the locations and dates for free vaccine clinics all across Boston.

The clinics, which begin on Thursday, September 25, will not require an appointment.

It is asked that you bring your insurance and ID, but it is not required. For those who have health insurance, it is asked that you bring your card with you.

For those who are taking their children for their routine childhood vaccines, it is asked that you bring a record of their prior vaccinations.

The City of Boston strongly encourages residents to contact their health care provider to find an accessible vaccine clinic.

Dates and locations for the clinics are available below:

Date and Time Clinic Site Address Available Vaccines Thursday, September 25, 2025 3 - 8 p.m. Immigrant Family Services Institute, Inc. (IFSI) 1626 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA 02126 Flu: ages 3 and older

COVID-19: ages 12 and over

Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older Friday, October 3, 2025 4 - 8 p.m. BCYF Vine St. 339 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA 02119 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Thursday, October 9, 2025 4 - 8 p.m. BCYF Mattahunt 100 Hebron St., Mattapan, MA 02126 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Wednesday, October 15, 2025 3 - 7 p.m. BCYF Paris St. 112 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Thursday, October 16, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. City Hall 1 City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201 Flu: ages 3 and older

COVID-19: ages 12 and over Thursday, October 16, 2025 4 - 8 p.m. BCYF Perkins 155 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Saturday, October 18, 2025 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center 1350 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120 Flu: ages 3 and older

COVID-19: ages 12 and over

Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older Thursday, October 23, 2025 3 - 7 p.m. Josephine Fiorentino Community Center 123 Antwerp St. Extension, Brighton, MA 02135 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Monday, October 27, 2025 1 - 5 p.m. City Hall 1 City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201 Flu: ages 3 and older

COVID-19: ages 12 and over Tuesday, October 28, 2025 3 - 7 p.m. BCYF Hyde Park 1179 River St., Hyde Park, MA 02136 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Monday, November 3, 2025 4 - 8 p.m. BCYF Paris St. 112 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Thursday, November 6, 2025 3 - 8 p.m. Tree of Life 295 Centre St. Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Flu: ages 3 and older

COVID-19: ages 12 and over

Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older Monday, November 10, 2025 3 - 8 p.m. Veronica Robles Cultural Center 282 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128 Flu: ages 3 and older

COVID-19: ages 12 and over

Routine childhood vaccines: ages 5 and older Monday, November 10, 2025 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. Charlestown YMCA 150 Third Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02129 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Thursday, December 4, 2025 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. BCYF Curley 1663 Columbia Road, South Boston, MA 02127 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Thursday, December 11, 2025 3 - 7 p.m. BCYF Curtis Hall 20 South St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older Monday, December 15, 2025 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. BCYF Nazzaro 30 North Bennet St., North End, MA 02113 Flu: ages 6 months and older

COVID-19: ages 6 months and older

