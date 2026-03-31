Former Mass. high school wrestling coach gets prison time for sending obscene material to minor

BOSTON — A former Burlington High School wrestling coach has been sentenced to federal prison for sending obscene photographs of his genitals to an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on Kik Messenger, the U.S. Attorney said.

Stephen James Lemelin, 51, of Burlington, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris handed down his sentence.

Lemelin was convicted in December of three counts of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arrested and charged in May 2024 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2024.

Over the course of five months, Lemelin –a Burlington High School wrestling coach at the time – sent sexually explicit messages and obscene material over Kik Messenger to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

In the messages, Lemelin sent three separate obscene photographs of his genitals to the purported child.

Prosecutors also said Lemelin proposed meeting in person for sex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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