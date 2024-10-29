Citizens Bank closing some branches in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island

DEDHAM, Mass. — Citizens Bank plans to close some branch locations in New England starting in the new year.

The Rhode Island-based banking institution is closing 15 branches nationwide in “a strategic response to how customers engage with the lender,” The Boston Globe reported.

Four Massachusetts branches in Belmont, Hyde Park, Bellingham, and Burlington will be shuttered, according to the newspaper.

One branch in New Hampshire in the city of Nashua will close, while one branch in Rhode Island’s capital city of Providence will cease operations.

Another six branches will close in Pennsylvania, two in Michigan, and one in Ohio.

Citizens currently has just under 300 branches scattered across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

