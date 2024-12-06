Christmas tree fire demonstration held at Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, Mass. — At Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), members of the student chapter of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers held a Christmas tree fire demonstration.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, an average of 155 homes are set ablaze in the United States due to Christmas trees.

Students burned both real trees and artificial trees to measure and determine how aggressive each tree burned. With the findings, students within WPI’s fire protection engineering (FPE) are committed in advancing the research of how fire behaves in order to better protect the public.

Boston 25′s Litsa Pappas was at this live demonstration and will provide a full report at 10 P.M.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

