Child seriously injured in two-car crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — A two-car crash in Lakeville caused serious injuries to a child on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the serious collision on Bedford Street, the site of the former Orchid of Hawaii after 11:00 a.m., according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

An adult female and a girl were rushed to St Luke’s Hospital from the scene of the crash.

The child suffered significant injuries and was still in the hospital as of Saturday.

