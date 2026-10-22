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Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Worcester

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Worcester police cruiser
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway Wednesday night after a child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike.

According to Worcester police, the incident occurred just before 4 PM, after first responders were dispatched to the area of 126 Country Club Boulevard after reports of an accident involving a child and a vehicle.

The child, who was conscious, was transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

No further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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