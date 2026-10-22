Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway Wednesday night after a child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike.

According to Worcester police, the incident occurred just before 4 PM, after first responders were dispatched to the area of 126 Country Club Boulevard after reports of an accident involving a child and a vehicle.

The child, who was conscious, was transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

No further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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