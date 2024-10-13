Chelsea police investigating Saturday night shooting

CHELSEA, Mass. — Chelsea police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

Officers responded to the area at 944 Broadway, the 7-11 parking lot around 10:44 p.m. According to police, several rounds were reportedly fired.

Upon arrival, police discovered ballistic and video imaging from the scene. Police also interviewed the intended victim who was not injured.

Police are attempting to locate and identify persons possibly involved.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

