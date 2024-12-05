Chelsea man sentenced to prison after selling fake social security, permeant resident cards

BOSTON — A Chelsea man has been sentenced to prison after selling counterfeit social security cards and legal permanent resident cards (green card).

Wilberto Sandoval Mazariego, 41, was sentenced to 1 month in prison, followed by 6 months under house arrest. This comes after Mazariego pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature after his arraignment in July. Mazariego was initially arrested back in October, 2023.

Police were first tipped off about Mazariego while conducting a different investigation in August, 2022 regarding another individual selling counterfeit social security cards and green cards. Police noticed that Mazariego was the creator of these fraudulent documents. Police arrested the individual and found a text message string with Mazariego with over 568 attachments. The individual would text Mazariego pictures of an unknown person with a name, date of birth and country of birth to which Mazariego would later respond with pictures of Social Security cards and/or Green Cards with a person’s photo and information that the individual provided.

On August 17, 2023, Mazariego sold fraudulent documents to an undercover agent, leading to Mazariego arrest on October 3, 2023. While searching his residence, police found two laminators, card stock paper, photo paper, glue, trimmers and printers, all used to create counterfeit documents. Police also found nine green cards, six social security cards and five driver’s licenses, with five of the social security cards containing names provided by the agent. Police also found $17,095 in cash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

