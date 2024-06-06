Chelsea man sentenced to a decade in prison on child porn charges

A Chelsea man was sentenced to a decade in prison on child pornography charges, Acting United States Attorney District of Massachusetts Joshua Levy said Thursday.

Lasall Johnson, 55, was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. In March 2024, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Around June 2021, an investigation into a peer-to-peer file-sharing program identified Johnson as the owner of an IP address distributing large quantities of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Johnson’s IP address allegedly offered to share more than 85 suspected CSAM files.

When investigators searched Johnson’s rented bedroom, six electronic devices were seized including three cellphones, two thumb drives and an electronic tablet. A forensic analysis located approximately 341 image and video files depicting child porn between the three devices, some of which depicted victims as young as four years old.

“Mr. Johnson’s incredibly dangerous predatory actions perpetuated the exploitation and abuse of the most vulnerable members of our society. The sentence imposed not only removes a threat from our communities but also sends a clear and unequivocal message to other potential offenders that possessing child sexual abuse material comes with grave and severe consequences,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Possessing child pornography is far from a victimless crime. Each image and video represents a real child who has been horrifically victimized, and consuming and distributing this material contributes to a cycle of abuse that leaves lasting scars on victims. Our office remains steadfastly committed to protecting children from such predators. This sentence is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities, particularly the children who depend on us for protection.”

Johnson received a 20-year state prison sentence with two years committed and the balance suspended for 18 years in 1989 after being convicted of two counts of assault to rape. As a result of the conviction, Johnson was deemed a Level-2 sex offender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

