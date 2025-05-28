Cheese Louise opens first location in Boston

BOSTON — A beloved New England grilled cheese concept is coming to Boston.

Cheese Louise, a fast-casual grilled cheese sensation known for its nostalgic charm and artisan sandwiches, will join the lineup of food and beverage concepts inside Hub Hall.

Founded in 2018 as a food truck in North Conway, New Hampshire, Cheese Louise was created by three college friends, Bryce, James, and Ian, who sought to turn a fun summer gig into something more meaningful.

The stand has grown into a regional phenomenon, with multiple trucks and brick-and-mortar locations across New England.

This marks the first Boston location for the beloved New England brand, adding a playful and comforting twist to the Hall’s eclectic lineup of food and beverage concepts.

“Cheese Louise brings something truly unique to the table with their quality comfort food served with personality and heart,” said Nick Moniz, General Manager of Hub Hall. “It’s the perfect addition to our diverse mix of vendors, and we know it’s going to become a go-to spot for our guests.”

Cheese Louise signature sandwich, The Vermonter, is a classic grilled cheese paired with house-made tomato soup. Guests can also indulge in fun favorites like The Godmother (a caprese-inspired twist), The Baconater (grilled cheese packed with crispy bacon), and The Blue Buffalo (grilled cheese with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, and celery).

“Cheese Louise is all about turning simple, nostalgic flavors into something extraordinary,” said Bryce Harrison, co-founder of Cheese Louise. “We couldn’t be more excited to open at Hub Hall and introduce our cheesy creations to a whole new audience.”

Hub Hall is the only food hall in Boston run by a seasoned restaurant and food-service operators features a 16,000 square foot dining area that can seat 500 people.

Cheese Louise will be open on Monday-Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

