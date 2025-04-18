Check your tires! Nearly 500 nails found point up on Cape Cod roads, driveways, police say

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Police on Cape Cod are urging motorists to check their tires after nearly 500 nails were found placed point up on several roads early Friday morning.

An officer patrolling John Parker Road in Falmouth spotted nails lining the roadway around 2 a.m., prompting a search of the neighborhood, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Additional officers called to the scene then discovered more nails on Clark Street, Old Barnstable Road, and Prince Henry Drive.

Police noted that some of the nails were positioned under vehicle tires in driveways.

Falmouth streets lined with nails Credit: Falmouth Police Department

The officers and Falmouth DPW workers collected a total of 478 nails, according to police.

Anyone with information or security camera footage is urged to contact Falmouth Police Officer Cooper Chapman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group