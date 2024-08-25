Check your tickets: Winning Megabucks ticket sold in Leicester

LEICESTER, Mass — A winning Megabucks ticket was sold in Leicester with a $2.64 million jackpot from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Hillcrest Country Club, 325 Pleasant St. in Leicester.

The winning numbers are 5-6-8-9-24-32.

This is the fourth Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned on November 12, 2023 to bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers.

Monday drawings were added to the traditional lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

By reducing the numbers to choose from in the game from 49 to 44, the odds of winning the jackpot and all other prize tiers improved significantly, The Massachusetts Lottery said.

The odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 13,983,826 to 1 in 7,059,052.

Megabucks prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

