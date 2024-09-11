Check those tickets! 2 $10K, Mega Millions winners sold in Massachusetts

Mass. — Check your Mega Millions tickets! One person in Texas won the 800 million jackpot but several smaller prize tickets were sold in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers last night were 1, 2, 16, 24, 66 and the Mega ball is 6.

A ticket worth $10,000 was bought at Circle K in Methuen. Another $10,000 ticket was bought at the Big Y in Longmeadow.

Four $2,000 tickets were bought in Arlington, Chicopee, Taunton, Mashpee and Revere.

The winning $800 million ticket was purchased at a gas station outside of Houston, breaking a streak of over 20 drawings without a jackpot winner.

With a ticket matching all of the numbers, the jackpot for Friday resets to $20 million.

