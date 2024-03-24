Chase Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with Red Sox, one day after his release from Pirates

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Chase Anderson agreed Sunday to a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, one day after he was released from a minor league deal by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Anderson, 36, was 1-6 with a 5.75 ERA last year in 17 starts and two relief appearances for Tampa Bay and Colorado.

He signed with the Pirates on Feb. 17 and had a 2.45 ERA in four spring training outings with nine strikeouts and three walks while holding batters to a .135 batting average (5 for 37).

Anderson is 59-56 with a 4.35 ERA and one save in 10 seasons over 200 starts and 18 relief appearances in 10 seasons with Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19), Toronto (2020), Philadelphia (2021), Cincinnati (2022), the Rays and Rockies.

To open a roster spot, Boston placed right-hander Lucas Giolito on the 60-day injured list. Giolito is expected to miss the season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace.

